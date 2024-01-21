8,854 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 935,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

