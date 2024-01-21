993 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $48.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.