abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

AWP stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

