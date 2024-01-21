abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

