Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

