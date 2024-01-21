Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $440.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.67.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2 %

ACN stock opened at $363.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $364.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

