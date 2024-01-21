Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $8,734,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $363.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,544. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $364.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

