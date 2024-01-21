ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AEY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.