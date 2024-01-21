ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AEY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

