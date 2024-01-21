ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of AEY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.20.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
