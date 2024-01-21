Advisor OS LLC Acquires 43,778 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,902. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

