Advisor OS LLC Buys 176 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.27.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.84. The company had a trading volume of 272,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,069. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

