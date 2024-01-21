Advisor OS LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $67.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

