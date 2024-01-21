Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,403. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

