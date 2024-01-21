Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $312.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.41 and a fifty-two week high of $312.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

