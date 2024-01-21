Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 351,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,005. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.