Advisor OS LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 115.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,672 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. Citigroup increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 3,471,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,206. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 220.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.