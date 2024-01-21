Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

