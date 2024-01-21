Advisor OS LLC Purchases 111,273 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $11,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 241,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.