Advisor OS LLC Purchases 24,548 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,948.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 4,455,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,752. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.