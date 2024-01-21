Advisor OS LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $7.33 on Friday, hitting $551.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.