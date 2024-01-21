Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,442. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

