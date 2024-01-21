Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 291.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $594.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,835. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $489.54 and a twelve month high of $596.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

