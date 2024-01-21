Advisor OS LLC Sells 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR traded up $23.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,207.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,900.99 and a twelve month high of $7,267.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,696.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,290.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $118.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

