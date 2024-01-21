Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

