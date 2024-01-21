Agilysys (AGYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agilysys Price Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.84 on Friday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGYS

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,942,613 shares in the company, valued at $228,435,047.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock worth $45,169,960. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

