Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

