Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Air T has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
