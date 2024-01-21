AJ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 24.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.29. 4,836,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $443.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

