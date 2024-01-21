AJ Advisors LLC Sells 28,556 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AJ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

