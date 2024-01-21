Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $308.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

