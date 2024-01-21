Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE:AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

