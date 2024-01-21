Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $35.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00079749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00027232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00023381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000919 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,227,916 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

