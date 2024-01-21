Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

