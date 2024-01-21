Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Stock Price Down 2%

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.95. 128,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,162,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the third quarter worth $353,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. It operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade; and acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations, as well as investing in property, promoting and developing various kinds of real estate projects.

