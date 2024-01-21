Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

