American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

