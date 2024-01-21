American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.