American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $87,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

