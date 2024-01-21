American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $188.64. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

