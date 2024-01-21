Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

