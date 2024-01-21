Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $431,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 869,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,867,214.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,946 shares of company stock worth $2,880,003 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.