Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $67.00

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $78.58.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
