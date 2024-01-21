Analysts Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT at $67.00

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

