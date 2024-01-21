Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $17.43

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

DAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Dana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.12 on Friday. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Dana’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Dana by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.