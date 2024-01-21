Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $20.15

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLocal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.