Analysts Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target at $15.83

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,666,000 after purchasing an additional 344,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

