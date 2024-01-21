Analyzing Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hut 8 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Hut 8 has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Hut 8.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.25 $15.54 million $1.54 10.74 Hut 8 $73.90 million 4.15 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.51

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 32.94% 10.73% 4.84% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Hut 8 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

