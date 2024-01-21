Analyzing SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 11.42% 16.77% 6.40% 3D Systems -18.89% -8.20% -4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SS&C Technologies and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 2.84 $650.20 million $2.42 25.01 3D Systems $538.03 million 1.21 -$123.31 million ($0.74) -6.61

Analyst Ratings

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SS&C Technologies and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 1 6 1 3.00 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $67.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats 3D Systems on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, Bluedoor, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services to assist clients; and product support services. It operates in the United States; the United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

