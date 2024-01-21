Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.23 Average PT from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANGI

Insider Activity at Angi

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.17 on Friday. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.91.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.