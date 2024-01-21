Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.45 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Ankr has a market cap of $245.45 million and $9.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018913 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00020447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,724.50 or 0.99923530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011352 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00218701 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02450106 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $10,353,114.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

