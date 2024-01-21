Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,865 shares of company stock worth $2,919,745 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,206,000 after acquiring an additional 852,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

