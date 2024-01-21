Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.44.

Shares of AMAT opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.28. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $168.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

