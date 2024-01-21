Aragon (ANT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.25 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00015022 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $270.22 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

